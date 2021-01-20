The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony today (Jan. 20, 2021) and we were happy to see our forever POTUS and FLOTUS, Barack and Michelle Obama. As expected, they showed up in great fashion! Check out the photos below.

