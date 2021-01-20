Barack Obama , Captiol Hill , inauguration
The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

Posted January 20, 2021

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony today (Jan. 20, 2021) and we were happy to see our forever POTUS and FLOTUS, Barack and Michelle Obama. As expected, they showed up in great fashion! Check out the photos below.

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty
Close