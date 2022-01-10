The First Trailer For Will Smith & Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Has Arrived, Twitter Has Thoughts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you care or not, Bel-Air is happening, and the first trailer for the dramatic on the classic NBC comedy sitcom looks very intriguing.

After seeing a brief teaser, we finally get an actual trailer for the show described as a “contemporary dramatic reimagining,” off the hit 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Will Smith. In this show, newcomer Jabari Banks looks to make his mark in Hollywood by taking on the role of Will, which will undoubtedly be a polarizing one.

“This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from,” Banks’ Will says to open up the trailer as he and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) overlook the posh residential neighborhood while a montage of Will’s life on the streets of Philly flashes before his life got flipped turned upside down. After a “scrum” on the basketball court that lands him in a cell and on the crosshairs of an individual who wants revenge on Will after he caught him one good time, Will decides to reboot his life in Bel-Air by staying with his relatives he hasn’t seen in 10 years.

The gang is all here, in terms of characters from the original sitcom. In the trailer, we get our first glimpse at Phillip Banks aka Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), Vivian Banks aka Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan), Hilary Banks (Coco Jones), Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar), and the house manager Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola).

As expected, with any news about this show based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that caught the attention of Will Smith, who is executive producing the show, it has been the subject of intense debate. Even with Smith’s blessing, many are not here for the reboot. One Twitter user asked, “why do we need a fresh prince reboot?”

While another user pointed out people are just complaining about nothing and will eventually be hate watching the show anyway. “Here we go again… Just about everyone complaining about the reboot of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ will most likely watch it. Save those key strokes and go have some bread or something.”

https://twitter.com/KirkWrites79/status/1480570043188449284?s=20

Welp. Here at Cassius, we root for everyone Black, so we hope this show is a hit, and it looks like it has some potential.

Bel-Air premieres on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13, 2022), with the first three episodes at launch and new episodes released weekly.

You can peep the full trailer and reactions to it in the gallery below.

Photo: NBC Peacock / Bel-Air

The First Trailer For Will Smith & Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Has Arrived, Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on cassiuslife.com