HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Posted 16 hours ago

Letoya Luckett, KeKe Palmer, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion,

Source: Getty / Getty

 

 

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

2. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

3. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Monica attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

4. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Monica attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

5. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

6. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Sandra “Pepa” Denton attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

7. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

8. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

9. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

10. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

11. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

12. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

13. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

14. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

15. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

16. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

17. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

18. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: LeToya Luckett attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

19. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: LeToya Luckett attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

20. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

21. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

22. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,stallion,megan thee stallion

23. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

24. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

25. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: DJ Khaled attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

26. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

27. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

28. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Amara La Negra attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

29. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Quin (L) and 6LACK attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

30. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: <> attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

31. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

32. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

33. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Terrence J attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Related Galleries
White Man Arrested For Spitting In Black Girlfriend’s Face After Refusing To Partake In Slavery Role Play Sex
Twitter Slams Neil degrasse Tyson After He Compares Mass Shootings To The Flu And Car Crashes
Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7
The Blackest Reactions To The First Democratic Debate
Heartbreaking Photos Released As Maleah Davis Is Buried In Houston
Close