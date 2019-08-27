The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

2. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

3. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Monica attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

6. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Sandra “Pepa” Denton attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

7. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

10. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

11. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

15. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

18. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: LeToya Luckett attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

20. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

23. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

25. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: DJ Khaled attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

26. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

28. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Amara La Negra attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

29. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Quin (L) and 6LACK attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

30. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: <> attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

31. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

