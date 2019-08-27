The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
2. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
3. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Monica attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
4. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
5. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
6. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Sandra “Pepa” Denton attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)
7. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)
8. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
9. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
10. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
11. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
12. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
13. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
14. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
15. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
16. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
17. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
18. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: LeToya Luckett attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
19. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
20. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
21. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
22. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,stallion,megan thee stallion
23. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
24. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
25. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: DJ Khaled attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
26. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
27. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
28. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Amara La Negra attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
29. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Quin (L) and 6LACK attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
30. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: <> attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
31. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
32. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
33. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Terrence J attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.