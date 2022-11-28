Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing you should never do, it’s picking a fight with a professional athlete.

One man learned that the hard way outside of a CVS in Los Angeles when he started to heckle Terrell Owens late Saturday night.

According to TMZ, it started when Owens stepped into the convenience store to buy something when he chatted up a San Francisco 49ers fan– the very team that drafted Owens in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft and played with until 2003.

But once a second person joined the conversation, the friendly nature of the encounter switched up.

“Owens tells us he intended to stop by the store and grab a few necessities quickly. While inside, T.O. says a 49ers fan approached him, and they had a friendly conversation. That’s when things took a turn,” writes TMZ. “Terrell says a second man — the guy who was ultimately clocked — started talking crap to the fan Owens was conversing with. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses.”

The three men eventually made their way outside the store, where Owens tried to play peacemaker. However, the heckler took a swing at Owens, who responded by throwing up his hands.

Video of the incident found its way online, and T.O. can be seen squaring up with the man –who is much smaller than him– before landing a punch that lands him on the ground.

See how Twitter is reacting to Owen’s altercation below:

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Punches & Drops Heckler, Twitter Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com