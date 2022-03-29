T.I. Pays Respect To Moneybagg Yo For Winning 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’ At The Trap Museum

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, The Trap Museum in Atlanta hosted what many have come to know and love as the “Trapper of the Year” Awards. The prestigious honor was presented to Memphis-born rapper Moneybagg Yo, and he also had the privilege of having the award given to him by the King of the South himself, T.I.

We linked with Tip outside of the Trap Museum he founded to get a POTC exclusive on exactly why Moneybagg Yo deserves the honorific title — not to mention the $500K ring and art exhibit tribute!

“I can’t find an argument to disagree with them,” T.I. says about the online vote that ultimately determined Moneybagg Yo’s win. Adding to the fact that it’s a ceremony made for us and by us, the Paper Trail emcee broke down some key facts to Incognito about why the respect extends way beyond the music.

Allow T.I. to fully break down Moneybagg Yo’s “Trapper Of The Year” win in this Posted On The Corner exclusive:

