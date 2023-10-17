Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Black Maternal Death Prevention and more

Eminem, 51

Queen Naija, 28

Wyclef, 54

Ziggy Marley, 55

Mae Jemison, 67 (1st AA woman to travel to space)

Wood Harris, 54

Sharon Leal, 51 (Dreamgirls, Why Did I Get Married)

1. House Vote on Speaker Expected Tuesday Source:Getty House Vote on Speaker Expected Tuesday What You Need to Know: House Republicans still cannot agree on a consensus candidate in the contest for Speaker. They will try again Tuesday as the House is scheduled to hold an election with Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio), as the Republican conference nominee. Congressman Jordan won the nomination among Republicans Friday, but many doubt he’ll have the 217 votes needed to win. At the conclusion of the closed door vote Friday, Jordan was 55 votes short among fellow Republicans.

2. Jamaican National Heroes Day Source:Getty Jamaican National Heroes Day WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Monday marked National Heroes Day in Jamaica, where honors of service and distinction are bestowed upon island citizens. National Heroes Day is also a day of remembrance for heroes long gone whose sacrifice and service contributed to the rich cultural history of Jamaica. The tribute includes flag-raising ceremonies, cultural events, and the presentation of national honors and decorations, particularly on the third Monday in October. People congregate from far and wide at National Heroes Park to pay their respect to past ancestors and honor today’s heroes.

3. Programs Work to Prevent Black Maternal Deaths Source:Getty Programs Work to Prevent Black Maternal Deaths What You Need to Know: Twenty years ago, working at the bedside in a maturity ward, Hakima Tafunzi Payne saw first-hand how poorly black Waman were often treated. “People didn’t go out with the intention to be, but you still saw the impact that racism had,” said Payne, a labor and delivery nurse. “Black families were always held to a different standard, seen as more suspect. White patients were given leeway that black patients were never given.” (READ MORE)

4. Indictments For Fulton County Jail Deputies Could Return Source:Getty Indictments For Fulton County Jail Deputies Could Return WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY Coy Malone What You Need to Know: In November 2022, Fulton County deputies Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder, and William Whitaker had indictments related to an inmate’s death that were thrown out. However, the ruling was recently reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia and those indictments could return. In September 2018, Antonio May was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after throwing rocks at Atlanta’s American Cancer Society building. He was taken to Grady Hospital and diagnosed with a substance abuse psychotic disorder before being booked into Fulton County Jail. May died after reportedly being beaten, pepper-sprayed, and shocked with a taser by Cook, Dela Cruz, Jackson, Strowder, and Whitaker.