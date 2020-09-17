Sanaa Lathan Through The Years

There’s no doubt Sanaa Lathan is one of the most beautiful woman in Hollywood.

From when she hopped on the scene as the girl-next-door in “Love & Basketball” to when she was a bad a** in “Shots Fired” – Ms. Lathan continues to be one of our faves.

Lathan is the daughter of the legendary Stan Lathan and Eleanor McCoy (who also happens to be a spitting image of Sanaa).

It is hard to believe Sanaa has been in the game for over 25 years and is nowhere close to slowing down.

Check out the photos below to see her throughout her career and you’ll notice one thing – her beauty is definitely not fading.

