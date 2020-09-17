Sanaa Lathan Through The Years

There’s no doubt Sanaa Lathan is one of the most beautiful woman in Hollywood.
From when she hopped on the scene as the girl-next-door in “Love & Basketball” to when she was a bad a** in “Shots Fired” – Ms. Lathan continues to be one of our faves.
Lathan is the daughter of the legendary Stan Lathan and Eleanor McCoy (who also happens to be a spitting image of Sanaa).
It is hard to believe Sanaa has been in the game for over 25 years and is nowhere close to slowing down.
Check out the photos below to see her throughout her career and you’ll notice one thing – her beauty is definitely not fading.
1. Sanaa Lathan – 2003Source:PR PHOTOS
Sanaa Lathan was definitely on trend for the time.
2. Sanaa Lathan – 2005Source:PR PHOTOS
Au natural, Sanaa is still a bombshell!
3. Sanaa Lathan – 2006Source:PR PHOTOS
Sanaa’s signature beachy waves.
4. Sanaa Lathan – 2008Source:PR PHOTOS
Sanaa turned up the s*xy in this one.
5. Sanaa Lathan – 2009Source:PR PHOTOS
Sanaa in hot red.
6. Sanaa Lathan – 2010Source:PR PHOTOS
Sanaa has one of the best smiles in the game.
7. Sanaa Lathan – 2011Source:PR PHOTOS
We love Sanaa in a pulled back ponytail. Showing off those cheekbones and stunning jaw line.
8. Sanaa Lathan – 2013Source:PR PHOTOS
Are you noticing a trend yet? She just doesn’t age.
9. Sanaa Lathan – 2013Source:PR PHOTOS
Ms. Lathan did not come to play.
10. Sanaa Lathan – 2014Source:PR PHOTOS
Ms. Sanaa showing off her curves and still looking like it is 2002.
11. Sanaa Lathan – 2017Source:PR PHOTOS
Fierce. Fierce. Fierce.
12. Sanaa Lathan – 2019Source:PR PHOTOS
We love Sanaa in gold.
13. Sanaa – 2020Source:Instagram
Sanaa Lathan and her dog in 2020. Yes, that’s make-up free face and yes, she is nearly 50. MIND BLOWN.