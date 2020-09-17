CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan Through The Years

Posted 24 hours ago

There’s no doubt Sanaa Lathan is one of the most beautiful woman in Hollywood.

From when she hopped on the scene as the girl-next-door in “Love & Basketball” to when she was a bad a** in “Shots Fired” – Ms. Lathan continues to be one of our faves.

Lathan is the daughter of the legendary Stan Lathan and Eleanor McCoy (who also happens to be a spitting image of Sanaa).

It is hard to believe Sanaa has been in the game for over 25 years and is nowhere close to slowing down.

Check out the photos below to see her throughout her career and you’ll notice one thing – her beauty is definitely not fading.

1. Sanaa Lathan – 2003

Source:PR PHOTOS

Sanaa Lathan was definitely on trend for the time. 

2. Sanaa Lathan – 2005

Source:PR PHOTOS

Au natural, Sanaa is still a bombshell! 

3. Sanaa Lathan – 2006

Source:PR PHOTOS

Sanaa’s signature beachy waves. 

4. Sanaa Lathan – 2008

Source:PR PHOTOS

Sanaa turned up the s*xy in this one. 

5. Sanaa Lathan – 2009

Source:PR PHOTOS

Sanaa in hot red. 

6. Sanaa Lathan – 2010

Source:PR PHOTOS

Sanaa has one of the best smiles in the game. 

7. Sanaa Lathan – 2011

Source:PR PHOTOS

We love Sanaa in a pulled back ponytail. Showing off those cheekbones and stunning jaw line. 

8. Sanaa Lathan – 2013

Source:PR PHOTOS

Are you noticing a trend yet? She just doesn’t age. 

9. Sanaa Lathan – 2013

Source:PR PHOTOS

Ms. Lathan did not come to play. 

10. Sanaa Lathan – 2014

Source:PR PHOTOS

Ms. Sanaa showing off her curves and still looking like it is 2002. 

11. Sanaa Lathan – 2017

Source:PR PHOTOS

Fierce. Fierce. Fierce. 

12. Sanaa Lathan – 2019

Source:PR PHOTOS

We love Sanaa in gold. 

13. Sanaa – 2020

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalDogDay #NalaAloha 🥰

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Source:Instagram

Sanaa Lathan and her dog in 2020. Yes, that’s make-up free face and yes, she is nearly 50. MIND BLOWN. 

