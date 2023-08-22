Black America Web
Joining RZA: 15 Baby Name Suggestions For Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Newborn Son

Published on August 22, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty

He’s here!

Pop queen Rihanna and GRAMMY-nominated rap sensation A$AP Rocky, currently the music industry’s hottest It couple, have just welcomed their second child — oh, and it’s a boy again!

Given Rih’s signature niche for a tomboy aesthetic in the vain of her fashion muse Aaliyah, it makes perfect sense that the ANTI hitmaker would end up with a house full of boys.

…or, as she put it during a trip to the homeland earlier this summer, her “Bajan boyz.”

 

RELATED: REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child

We couldn’t be happier for the talented two as they grow into a family of four, and we already know how hard it can be to come up with the perfect name for your child. Sure, they had no issues coming up with the genius idea to name their firstborn after Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA, but where do you go from there when it’s the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky we’re talking about?!

Fret no more, fashion killas; we decided to take the burden off their shoulders by blessing Rih & Rocky with 15 amazing baby name suggestions inspired by the careers of both award-winning musicians. Even though GZA seems like the easiest choice, we doubt the clever couple are about repeating the same thing twice. GRAMMY has a nice ring to it, but maybe dad needs to win one to make it make all the way sense — it’s coming, fam!

No, we came up with a few that are way more seamless and also honor past family members, their own government names and a few that we’ll let you catch the reference to as you read along.

Keep scrolling to see 15 baby names that in our opinion would fit RZA Mayers’ baby bro to perfection. Rih and Rocky, feel free to thank us later:

 

1. RAKIM JR.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings Source:Getty

Starting off with the obvious. Never a bad thing to be named after pops, right?

2. RUDY

The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures Source:Getty

We can already hear Rihanna screaming across the kitchen: 

“Come here, Rudy boy boy!”

3. ANTONI

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 15, 2023 Source:Getty

A play on the title of ANTI, her most creative and, sadly for fans, most recent album. Hopefully this move could inspire, you know, some new music?

4. FENTY

95th Academy Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

Do like Tina Knowles did with Beyoncé and preserve your maiden name, Rih!

5. ATHELASTON

Met Gala Red Carpet 2021 Source:Getty

Imagine the irony of them naming him Athlelaston RZA Mayers just to mess with our heads. With these two, anything’s possible!

6. ROBIN

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere Source:Getty

Thankfully Rihanna’s first name is unisex and can be spelled differently for a more masculine tone. 

7. MAYOR

A$AP Rocky Mercer Prince Collab Source:Getty

Mayor Mayers would be such a boss name!

8. RONALD II

Mercer + Party With A$AP Rocky + Thottwat Source:Getty

We all know how much Rihanna loves her dad, and this would be the ultimate tribute to him. 

9. GREENE

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 12, 2022 Source:Getty

It’s been a longtime rumor that Rihanna’s favorite color is green, so we say make it official!

10. RAJ

Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite Gucci Source:Getty

We think her brother, Rajad Fenty, would like this suggestion very much.

11. SAM

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA Source:Getty

Rihanna also has a half-sister on her dad’s side named Samantha, so this could be a cool male version for some familial recognition.

12. JAMIE JR.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 21, 2022 Source:Getty

Another brother, another reason to show how much she cares as the big sis. 

13. ROAR

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 11, 2021 Source:Getty

Ok, one more family tribute by way of her brother, Rorrey Fenty, but this time with a slight twist.

14. SEAN

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty

Not exactly spelled like the man who gave Rihanna her big break 18 years ago, but we think Mr. Shawn Carter would definitely find this to be an honorable tribute.

15. ROCKY

Off-White : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Source:Getty

If not Rakim Jr., this is the next best option as a tribute to papa!

