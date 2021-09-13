The 2021 Met Gala is well underway and the stars did not come to play! Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan New York, this year’s Met Gala theme is American Fashion – more specifically, a celebration of America: A Lexicon Of Fashion and all the ways America has contributed to the fashion industry throughout the years.

The annual event brings out the best of the best every year, with many of our favorite beauties putting their best foot forward for fashion’s biggest night.

From Lil Nas X’s three outfit changes, to Chloe X Halle’s stunning jaw dropping ensembles and every high fashion look in between, here are some of our favorite Met Gala looks!

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com