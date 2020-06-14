These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

7. US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Source:Getty

ATLANTA, USA – JUNE 13: Demonstrators set on fire a restaurant during the protest after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant drive-thru Friday night in Atlanta, United States on June 13, 2020. As nationwide protests slowed in the death of George Floyd, anger again erupted Saturday in the US over the fatal shooting of another black man. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the department earlier in the day. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,law,death,food,georgia – us state,social issues,restaurant,police force,protest,protestor,shooting – crime,june,bestpix,drive through,wendy’s,atlanta – georgia,2020