@IndiaMonee

The rules of social distancing apply to not only staying home from work, but also seeing your favorite hairstylists.

Though we see getting your hair done as an essential, the quarantine has forced everyone to do their own hair and improvise on their styles.

Check out these celebrities who are embracing their natural hair while being stuck at home.

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com