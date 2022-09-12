Twitter is Heartbroken After Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot & Killed

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s rapper, PNB Rock was shot and killed at the iconic restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles California on Monday afternoon, and Twitter is heartbroken.

A video of PNB Rock lying down while gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s has been circulating on Twitter. In the video, you can see that someone moves Rock from his stomach onto his back and you can get a glimpse of his face. This video was very traumatic to watch of PNB Rock during his last moments.

The “Everyday We Lit” rapper, born as Rakim Allen was only 30 years old. He was transported to the hospital and then later pronounced dead

A Twitter account said, “so pnb rock gf posted their location. just to show THE MEDIA he took her on a Date. Social media had rotted yall Brains and may have cost him his life. I hope he makes it.” This post was made before PNB Rock was confirmed deceased.

While some people blame PNB Rock’s girlfriend for posting their location, others share opposing thoughts.

Our condolences and prayers go to PNB Rock’s family, friends and fans.

