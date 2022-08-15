Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The iconic Gospel singer, Marvin Sapp hosted a special VIP red carpet and movie screening for his new film Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story premiering on TVOne on August 21st.

The biopic chronicles the popular gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith. Below you’ll find photos from the red carpet event and movie screening in Ft. Worth Texas at Chosen Vessle K Tune in Aug. 21 at 9/8c only on TV One!

Photos: Never Would Have Made: Marvin Sapp Story VIP Movie Screening was originally published on majic945.com