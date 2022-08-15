Photos: Never Would Have Made: Marvin Sapp Story VIP Movie Screening

The iconic Gospel singer, Marvin Sapp hosted a special VIP red carpet and movie screening for his new film Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story premiering on TVOne on August 21st.
The biopic chronicles the popular gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith. Below you’ll find photos from the red carpet event and movie screening in Ft. Worth Texas at Chosen Vessle K Tune in Aug. 21 at 9/8c only on TV One!
1. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
2. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
3. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
CHAZ LAMAR at TVOne production and movie screening for Never Would Have Made It movie screening in Ft. Worth, Texas.
4. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
AMBER ANDERSO at A TVOne production and movie screening for Never Would Have Made It movie screening in Ft. Worth, Texas.
5. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
Cast and director, Russ Parr at TVOne production and movie screening for Never Would Have Made It movie screening in Ft. Worth, Texas.
6. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
Queen Indy Bee interviewing the cast at TVOne production and movie screening for Never Would Have Made It movie screening in Ft. Worth, Texas.
7. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
8. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
9. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:Photography By:ShotByMello
10. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
11. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
12. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
13. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
14. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
15. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
16. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
17. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
18. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
19. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
20. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
21. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
22. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
23. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
24. Marvin Sapp Never Would Have Made It movie screeningSource:ShotByMello
