Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Proud to offer more cinema for our readers this week. Our ‘What to Watch’ film list returns with some romantic and uplifting titles. We have curated a special list of films that are available to watch in theaters and online. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

If you have trouble deciding which film’s you should go see, we spent a little extra time this week crafting a specially selected list so you don’t have to. Plan your weekend watch list with this curated ‘What to Watch’ film list below. There are films added to our favorite streaming sites this week like Disney+ and some with an exclusive theatrical release. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks.

Movies like Disney’s Turning Red will be added to Disney+ this week. The comedy and fantasy film follows a thirteen-year-old girl played by “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who’s torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. And as if the challenges were not enough, whenever she gets overly excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. The animated movie stars Ramakrishnan, Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chang, and Jordan Fisher. It’s now available to stream on Disney+.

Films that hit theaters this week include Bob Marley: One Love, which debuted after what would have been his 79th birthday on Feb. 6. The movie follows the Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley, who overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world.

Other films we’re excited about include the nostalgia that is Lisa Frankenstein. It’s not the colorful and vibrant school supplies and stickers millennials remember. Instead, the film takes a twisted turn. Lisa Frankesteinfollows a misunderstood teenager and a reanimated corpse embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts.

Comment what films you’re excited to watch below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week:

Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ & More was originally published on globalgrind.com