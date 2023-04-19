No Surprise: Draymond Green Suspended 1 Game For A-Town Stomping Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard & More React

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA sent a strong message to Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

In a move that really shouldn’t have surprised anyone, the NBA and Adam Silver said, “aight man, we have seen enough,” and hit Draymond Green with a one-game suspension.

The league’s decision came after Draymond Green decided to A-Town stomp Domantas Sabonis after the Kings’ forward/center grabbed his leg. In a statement, the NBA said, “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Speaking with ESPN, NBA Executive VP Joe Dumars further broke down the league’s decision. “Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental, and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

Green will serve his suspension on Thursday in a pivotal game 3 for the Golden State Warriors, who are down 2-0 heading back to the Chase Center.

The incident occurred with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 114-106 Game 2 victory. While Sabonis was down on the floor in visible pain, Green was egging on the crowd as the referees deliberated before making their decision.

Sabonis got a technical foul, and Green a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection. Sabonis suffered a bruised sternum and is questionable for Game 3, the Kings said on Tuesday night.

Green has been hit with six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 career playoff games. He was famously suspended in the 2015 NBA Finals after hitting his buddy LeBron James in the groin.

That suspension, many believe, tilted the momentum in favor of the Cavaliers, but in the same breath, Draymond did come back, and the Cavs still handled business.

Damian Lillard & More React To Draymond Green’s Suspension

Anyway, the reactions and hot takes are pouring in. Damian Lillard put on his cape yesterday for his NBA brethren and continued his defense of Green.

In a retweet of the news, he dropped an smh emoji, and in response to a fan, he said, “A suspension is crazy.”

The Inside The NBA crew also had thoughts. Charles Barkley said he was surprised but was more “bothered” that the focus is on the incident and not “the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their ass.”

It’s looking like this could be the end of the Warriors’ dynasty if they can’t find a way to win without Draymond Green in game 3.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty

