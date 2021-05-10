Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is back, sort of. The Queens rapper took to Instagram to drop a thirst trap, and the caption hints that she might be dropping something on Friday.

“F R I D A Y,” with a fingers crossed emoji is the caption of a couple of pics of Nicki in a pink office with a throw pillow covering her private parts. We must also mention the pink Crocs, too.

Whether Friday’s pending arrival is actually going to be new music or something else come the end of the week is anyone’s guess. But it hasn’t stopped the Barbz legion from promptly making “NICKI IS COMING” a trending topic. The response is a testament to her legion of fans patiently waiting for new material as she took a hiatus to get married and start a family.

Until today’s drop, Nicki Minaj’s last post was way back in January. Clearly, the Pink Friday rapper has been away from the spotlight since she’s been busy taking care of the new baby boy she gave birth to back in September 2020.

Peep reactions to the pending Nicki Minaj release in the gallery.

UPDATE: Sources tell Hip-Hop Wired that if all goes to plan the Nicki Minaj mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty will officially be available streaming services. Originally released in 2009, the critically acclaimed project was released just after Minaj linked up with Lil Wayne and his Young Money record label. Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, would be released just over a year later.

This story is developing.

Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim was originally published on hiphopwired.com