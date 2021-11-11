UPDATED: 9:15 a.m. EST, Nov. 11, 2021 —

Wednesday marked the annual observation of the Veterans Day holiday to celebrate and honor America’s men and women who served the country in the military. Originating in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, Veterans Day honors those selfless Americans who sacrificed their lives to defend and fight for the country.

That esteemed group includes a number of celebrities and famous Black folks who also served in the U.S. military.

However, there isn’t always a nuanced image of veterans and we must as a nation remember that they have come — and are still coming — in all colors and backgrounds.

There are plenty of familiar Black people who took time out of their lives to serve in the United States armed forces.

Black people broke the United States’ military color barrier in the 1700s when Crispus Attucks became the first person to die in the Revolutionary War during what would come to be known as the Boston Massacre. Following that, thousands of Black soldiers who were slaves as well as free men fought in the Continental Army and state militias during America’s war for independence from Great Britain.

That trend of Black people serving in the United States’ military has only flourished over the past centuries, with many emerging as war heroes. Some of them have gone on to become famous for other things, from serving in presidential administrations to becoming global pop stars to making iconic films, and more.

Scroll down to our photo gallery of some African American former servicemen and women you knew about, and maybe a few you didn’t.

Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military was originally published on newsone.com