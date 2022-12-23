Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Has Reportedly Died

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Big Scarr, a rapper affiliated with Atlanta mogul Gucci Mane and a relative of Pooh Shiesty, has reportedly died. Gucci Mane shared a post via social media honoring his label signee that featured a trio of images of the young artist.

Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and was a cousin of fellow labelmate, Pooh Shiesty.

“This hurt I’m a miss you,” wrote Gucci in the brief caption of the Instagram post.

Big Scarr didn’t release a proper studio debut album but was a prominent fixture across several 1017 Records projects, appearing on three compilation projects this year alone.

The Memphis, Tenn. native released his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, in 2021 which boasts the standout track “SoIcyBoyz 3” featuring the aforementioned Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane along with labelmate Foogiano, and production from Tay Keith.

According to Instagram, Scarr was set to join fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock for the Glockoma Tour next year.

Big Scarr was 22. No cause of death has been announced.

