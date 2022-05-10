Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Melyssa Ford penned a heartfelt letter to her late mother for our Mother’s Day issue starring style architect June Ambrose as our May cover star. Along with the feature, we captured Ford in a stunning editorial spread shot by Joshua Kissi.

In the spread, Melyssa wears a sweeping pink gown by Monsoori with a plunging neckline and flowy Dolce & Gabbana pleated dress that highlights her toned legs.

Credits:

Talent: @melyssaford

Photographer: @joshuakissi

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Photo Assistant: @dinbaedin

2nd AC: @_brandoncphoto

Digi Tech: Pamela Lopez Grant

Videographer: @jeanlondondia

Props: @synthesisproductiondesign

Makeup: @dsalterbeauty

Hair: @iamhairbyhe

Wardrobe Stylist: @icontips

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc

SVP Of Content: @AllieMcGev

RELATED STORIES:

June Ambrose On Style, Motherhood And Building Her Legacy

9 Iconic Styling Moments From June Ambrose That Shifted The Culture

Melyssa Ford: A Letter To My Late Mother On Mother’s Day

The Fashion Credits: Melyssa Ford Slays In Monsoori was originally published on hellobeautiful.com