Matt James Cast As The First Black Bachelor

Well it took long enough.

Over three years after casting Rachel Lindsay as its first Black Bachelorette, which happened all the way in the 13th season. The popular TV show has cast Matt James as its first ever Black Bachelor.

The announcement was made on “Good Morning America” with a statement from the series promising that we can expect more diversity from the show, “We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Adding, “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

The 28-year-old former college football player hails from Raleigh, North Carolina but currently resides in New York City. He works in real estate and owns the non-profit ABC Food Tours which provides unique culinary experiences to underserved youth.

Check out some photos of Mr. James below and let us know in the comments if this will have you tuned in this season.