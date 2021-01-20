HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Mack Mittens: Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021’s 1st Great Meme

Posted January 20, 2021

Today (January 20) we finally saw President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris inaugurated, but not before Sen. Bernie Sanders became meme gold. Dressed like he was just stopping in amidst running numerous errands, the Vermont Senator’s unbothered look while seated and socially distanced has inspired copy & paste greatness.

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The photo currently getting juxtaposed in front of everything from The Wire to Star Wars is by photographer Brendan Smialowski and features seated with his legs folded and bundles up in a nondescript jacket and mittens. How Sanders is positioned sitting in the stands made it just too easy to clip it and place it in different backgrounds, and Twitter has been going crazy with them.

As for his fit, the elite dadcore style was is also being used for comedic effect. Honestly, we think the mittens are dope, and it turns out they were knitted by a teacher in Vermont. Now you know.

Peep some of the most hilarious examples of the former Presidential candidate as a meme in the gallery below.

Mack Mittens: Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021's 1st Great Meme  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

