“Woman King” actress Lashana Lynch stars in Netflix’s “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” which is listed in the streamer’s Top 10 rated films and series this week. Lynch’s performance reminded us of how she dominates every role. To celebrate, check out a gallery of the star’s most stunning photos inside.

Lynch portrays Miss Honey in the critically acclaimed musical film. Her captivating performance is expected but her beautiful voice is what shocked fans the most. Congrats on being the main character, Lshana!

The British actress is best known for playing the role of Rosaline Capulet in the ABC period drama series “Still Star-Crossed,” Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Lynch is set to appear in “The Marvels” next year. Lynch has proven herself as entertainment’s hottest stars. We look forward to seeing her shine onscreen.

Check out a gallery of Lashana Lynch’s most stunning photos below:

Stunning Photos: Lashana Lynch Dominates In Netflix’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ was originally published on globalgrind.com