Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Dallas Mavericks, NBA Twitter Clowns The Lakers For Not Landing Him

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Sunday afternoon Wojbomb tweeting that the Nets are sending disgruntled All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks will get an uber-talented headache in Irving. The Nets will see the return of Spencer Dinwiddie, who became a favorite among Brooklyn fans, Dorian-Finney Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

Further reporting from Woj indicates the Mavericks package quickly became more attractive than what the Los Angeles Lakers were offering, that Mavs’ head coach Jason Kidd wanted the trade, and the team’s GM’s history with Irving played a massive role in their pursuit of the polarizing guard.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Nets-Mavericks talks accelerated on a trade today, sources said. The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal, but Nets preferred Mavs’ package — getting back a point guard and wing to plug in now plus the future picks.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together – and Jason Kidd wanted this trade. Dallas needed a second star for Luka Doncic and gets him with Irving. Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in offseason.

Will Kyrie Irving Be Enough To Help Luka Doncic Lead The Mavs To The Promise Land?

It will be interesting to see if Irving and his new teammate, Luka Doncic, will instantly mesh. Doncic is a ball-dominant player, but he is carrying the Mavs on his back and needs some help.

The Mavericks will be the fourth team Irving has become a member of during his career. Will this be his final destination or another organization he leaves in shambles? That is a question many are asking.

As expected, NBA Twitter is reacting to the enormous trade news. Most tweets are taking shots at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for not getting Irving.

You see all of the reactions in the gallery below.

