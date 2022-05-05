HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Social Media Is Reporting Dating Guru Kevin Samuels Allegedly Has Passed Away

Kevin Samuels

Source: Screencap / Instagram

Reports are swirling on Twitter that controversial media figure and relationship guru Kevin Samuels has passed away. As it stands, this is largely speculative and most are scrambling for an official source.

Samuels, 56, garnered massive fame due to his biting comments regarding how women should date, using terms that suggest these women shouldn’t aspire to dare outside their league. To be fair, Samuels shares similar critique and harsh barbs towards men but those moments haven’t gained the traction as the former.

We’ve gathered reactions from Twitter and we’ll update this post when details emerge.

Photo: Instagram

Social Media Is Reporting Dating Guru Kevin Samuels Allegedly Has Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

