Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower Was Beautiful!
Posted 6 hours ago
1. Baby Daly Will Be Surrounded By Love
#mythrone words cannot express the joy and happiness I feel in my heart. So overwhelming to have a room of people who came to celebrate the impending life of #babydaly These are my riders and I love you all so much More photos to come. #fairytale #happyending #royalbabyshower #heirtothethrone #family #love #kenyamoore Photo credit @teesandquotes
A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on
2. Keyna Looked Amazing
3. Will It Be A Prince Or Princess?
Dreams Do Come True 💫 💫 Congratulations to the Daly’s!! @thekenyamoore I can’t wait to meet Prince 👑 or Princess 👑 Daly. The suspense is killing me. 😜😜😜#BabyDaly #Congratulations #BabyShower #MetBall #FairytaleFantasy #Maleficent #Royalty #TheDalys
A post shared by TobeyRenee • Faux With The Pro (@thefauxpro) on
4. Proud Parents!
@thekenyamoore celebrated the upcoming arrival of her bundle of love with her family and friends yesterday, having an #enchantedforest themed #babyshower. Thank you #kenyamoore for choosing #cocostudios as your #eventdesigner and trusting @coco_studios to bring your vision to life. More Behind the scenes photos and videos to come #babydaly #fairytale #magicalnight #whimsical #married2med #kenyasbabyshower #blackgirlmagic #RHOA #RHOP #blacklove #detroitlove #kenyasbabyshower #detroitgirlsrock #detroitvseverybody #eventdesignbycoco #eventdesign #eventplanning #props #proprentals #eventfurniturerental #events #eventplanneratlanta
A post shared by CoCo_Studios (@coco_studios) on
5. Kandi Burruss And Cynthia Bailey Looked Stunning
Every queen deserves a crown👑 You looked amazing @kandi! Killed it💜💜💜 #themequeens
A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on