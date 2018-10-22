Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower Was Beautiful!

Posted 6 hours ago

1. Baby Daly Will Be Surrounded By Love

2. Keyna Looked Amazing

3. Will It Be A Prince Or Princess?

4. Proud Parents!

5. Kandi Burruss And Cynthia Bailey Looked Stunning

Related Galleries
Star Transformation: Dorinda Clark Cole Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (10/13-10/19)
We Heart Kevin Hart!
Celebs Who Have Supported The #MeToo Movement
Bae Watch! Check Out These Celebrity Couples
7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other
Close