Kelly Rowland Silences Crowd Booing At AMAs To Give Chris Brown His Flowers, Twitter Had Thoughts

Brown bombshell Kelly Rowland is not here for Chris Brown being booed on her watch.

During the AMAs on Sunday evening, November 21, Kelly Rowland decided to use the moment to do her best N.O.R.E. impression and give Chris Brown his flowers.

The Destiny’s Child member was put in an awkward position while presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. Chris Brown won the award besting Lucky Daye (who should have won), The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, and GIVĒON.

Brown was not at the awards show, so the “Motivation” singer accepted the award on his behalf. Brown’s win didn’t sit well with some audience members, who booed Brown.

Rowland wasn’t here for the “disrespect” and gave those booing a piece of her mind. “Excuse me — chill out,” the singer told the crowd.

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category,” she continued.

Why Did They Boo Chris Brown?

Leading up to the awards, Chris Brown revealed that he was supposed to be in the building and perform a Michael Jackson tribute. Brown claims the AMAs canned the tribute performance without notice, so he decided to share a video of the rehearsal with the caption “U SERIOUS?”

The caption added, “WOULD’VE been the ama performance, but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” but has since been removed.

So maybe fans were booing because he decided not to show up out of anger for his tribute being cut. OR, there are still people out there who have not forgotten what Chris Brown did to his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna.

Twitter Came For Kelly Rowland

Who knows? But, of course, social media had thoughts on the whole ordeal. The consensus is that Kelly Rowland did too damn much by telling people not to boo Brown, who has a very sketchy past regarding his behavior, especially regarding women.

You can see them in the gallery below.

