Kanye West Admits He “Likes” Hitler During Alex Jones Interview & Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s fall from grace continues to get more painful to watch.

The latest shocking and harmful soundbite came from Ye’s appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program when the topic of Ye’s antisemitic comments came up. Ye didn’t hide his beliefs and also recounted the rumor of his adoration for German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye told Jones. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography,’” Ye said to the Sandy Hook conspiracist. “But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good. I’m done with that,” he continued. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Ye, wearing a mask covering his entire face, says that even Hitler had something to contribute to the world.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said. “Also, Hitler was born Christian.”

In his rant, the Chicago rapper name-drops businessman Ari Emanuel, his brother, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“They want to separate and confuse the Christians and make us afraid to stand next to each other. A Christian can stand next to anyone,” Ye says. “We can go visit R. Kelly in prison. We can go talk to Harvey Weinstein. Because Jesus can save everyone.”

In another clip, Jones can be seen saying that he doesn’t like Hitler, nor what some of the other “mafias” are doing either.

Ye jumps in and says, “I like Hitler,” before the programming heads to commercial.

Ye’s remarks are harmful and antisemitic, and Twitter is letting him know that his views are terrible. See how social media is reacting.

Kanye West Admits He “Likes” Hitler During Alex Jones Interview & Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter was originally published on cassiuslife.com