Kanye West Responds To Gap Hoodies Displayed In Trash Bags: “I’m An Innovator, This Is Not A Joke”

Kanye West‘s latest move with Gap didn’t go as planned.

Fans are always happy when Ye’s dropping new offerings, whether it be under his adidas Yeezy imprint or his relatively new collaborative deal with Gap. The hoodies have received great reviews despite the hefty price –the Dove Hoodie will set you back $240– but now people are taking issue with how the clothing is displayed in Gap stores.

The thing is… it’s not really being displayed. Instead of the goods being placed on hangers, they’re stuffed into giant bags and left in the middle of the store, forcing shoppers to dig through the bags to find their sizes.

The lack of display made its way onto Twitter, where users were mad that the clothing was in trash bags and accused him of appropriating poverty to sell his latest collection.

West is never afraid to defend his view and recently chatted with Fox News’ Eric Shawn to defend his decision and clarify that the bags are large black construction bags and not garbage bags.

“Look, man I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to make us do; make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think,” Ye said when Shawn asks if he understands that it can be insensitive to homeless people. “This is not a joke, not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration, this is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best designers to the people.”

If you’re wondering why West chose to air his grievances on Fox News, he told the reporter he felt like it was God’s plan.

Ye likely isn’t too worried about the controversy and says the Yeezy Gap collection is already sold out.

Here’s how social media is feeling about Ye’s latest move:

