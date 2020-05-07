Jason Whitlock Takes Aim At LeBron James’ Ahmaud Arbery Tweet, Twitter Reacts

Coon Captain Jason Whitlock is back to performing his shoe-shuffling act again and attacking LeBron James for actually caring about the concerns of Black people.

After the Los Angeles Lakers superstar tweeted about the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the FS1 host accused James of trying to build up a brand, which doesn’t make any kind of sense.

On Wednesday (May 6), James shared his anger and frustration over the tragic loss of Arbery as video footage of the fatal incident made its round on news outlets and across social media. Writing in support of justice for the family of Arbery, James shared a sentiment that has grown in the days since the details of Arbery’s death began emerging.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the…..heavens above to your family,” James wrote across a series of two tweets.

Whitlock retweeted James’ tweet, writing in the caption, “This isn’t helpful. It’s twitter trolling. It’s using this man’s tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just sh*t-stirring.”

The irony of Whitlock’s jab is that the same “sh*t-stirring” he’s accusing James of doing, he’s actually the one doing so. Nothing about showing support for a man gunned down in cold blood is stirring up anything but the sobering fact Black people in the nation are unfairly targeted simply because of some white person’s fragility and itchy trigger finger.

As expected, Twitter is laying into Jason Whitlock for putting his nose in the middle of some real-life business and not focusing on sports or whatever it is he talks about on FS1. Check those reactions out below.

