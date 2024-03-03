Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour Kick-Off Concert

Let’s go, Barbz!
Nicki Minaj kicked off her ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour in Oakland, California, on March 1. During the sold-out concert, the Queens rapper remixed everything from her dope lyrics to her fly fits.
“#Oakland you were a dream come true. Thank you,” Nicki wrote on Instagram under a carousel post recapping the event.
According to Set List, the concert featured a mix of new and old school hits such as “FTCU,” “High School,” “Anaconda,” “Roma’s Revenge,” and “Everybody.” Fashion Killa and R&B songstress Monica joined Nicki on stage.
During her set, she chose an all-black ensemble with a dramatic veil. According to social media captures, Monica sang chart-topping ballets and uptempo hits like “Angel of Mine” and “So Gone.”
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ is coming to a city near you.
Nicki’s tour comes after weeks of album promo, social media buzz, and alleged beef with Megan Thee Stallion over lyrics in her song, “Hiss.” The Barbz waited with bated breath to see what the “Big Foot” rapper had in store – and Nicki did not disappoint.
The tour – her largest yet – will feature 36 dates in North America. The Barbz train will stop in Detroit, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta, among others. Nicki’s next stop is tonight, March 3, in Denver.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For Most No. 1 Albums By A Female Rapper With ‘Pink Friday 2’
Excited about a chance to get back in front of fans, Nicki discussed the tour on Instagram Live in October 2023. She said, “Even though this album is called Pink Friday 2, even though we love the nostalgia, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it. I mean, it’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album.”
See every look from Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour opening night.
Nicki turned heads during her tour debut. She looked fabulous rocking fits from bedazzled bodysuits to ‘Geisha girl’ kimonos. Nicki was styled by Majer Jridi.
According to the femcee, several luxury designers “flew out” to Gag City for her big night. In a recap Instagram post, she tagged luxury designers XI SCORPII, Off White, Dolce & Gabanna, and Valdrin Sahiti.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Has Been Eating The Girls Up In Elaborate Coats
See looks from Oakland’s opening night below.
Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour Kick-Off Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Dolce & Gabbana thats on her ……Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj loves to ‘put it on,’ and she loves ‘to shine’ – especially when it comes to pink fur. This floor-length hot pink shaggy vest with a pink leopard interior is everything.
Nicki paired her fabulous outerwear with a blinged-out pink Dolce & Gabbana bralette. In other words, “D&G” was literally on her…
2. Sculpted corsets are the next “IT” girl trend.Source:Getty
Nicki had fans gagging when she came out in a custom couture molded corset and cream skirt. The metallic piece is from XI SCORPII.
3. Romantic vibes in Gag City.Source:Getty
Celebrity designer Valdrin Sahiti helped Nicki Minaj create a soft, romantic moment on stage. We love the designer’s black bodysuit with sheer bottoms.
4. Nicki’s bodied this bedazzled suit and matching cowboy boots.Source:Getty
Nicki served major body in this bedazzled bodysuit and matching boots ensemble. The bodysuit’s elaborate jeweled design, hugging fit, and shoulder details were the perfect way to kick off what we expect to be a fashion-filled tour.
5. Yes it’s ChunLiSource:Getty
Is it CHUNLi & RED RUBY?! Nicki slayed the stage in a custom red and black kimono and bodysuit from Off White.
6. That time Nicki wore her own merch on stage.Source:Getty
No world tour is complete without merch! Nicki Minaj displayed a ‘Pink Friday 2’ t-shirt for the Barbz on stage. She paired the black screened tee with Dolce & Gabbana shades and pink booties.
7. Black By Popular DemandSource:Getty
Nicki is Black By Popular Demand! She rocks a custom dress and jacket from Off-White’s runway collection by the same name. The dress is sporty chic with neon yellow satin and black and white stripe accents. The hooded jacket continues the color scheme and reads “Gag City” on the back.