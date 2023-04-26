Sybil Wilkes

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Harry Belafonte: What a Life — Woke Wars Bash Black Studies — Lizzo Brings Out Drag Artists

Published on April 26, 2023

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2023

WATCH BELOW

 

 

Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts

Happy Birthday to:

WYNTK Dancing Queen,

 Olivia Perez!

Singer, Songwriter  Author
Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins

Actor Giancarlo Esposito

Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Home Run Slugger, Aaron Judge

Singer, Songwriter, Actor Avant, born Myron Lavell

Actor Nyambi Nyambi

Actress, Comedian Debra Wilson Skelton

Actress, and Producer Shondrella Avery

Happy Birthday Barbara Dunn-Harrington!

Happy Birthday Darlin’ Stacy McKinley!

Happy Anniversary to Arika and Cortez Cason!

 We Remember:

“Mother of the Blues,” Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, born in 1886

TOP 5 NEWS STORIES

#WHATYOUNEEDTOKNOW

1. Harry Belafonte: What a Life, What a Gift

Harry Belafonte at an interview inside the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC on 1978. Source:Getty

What You Need to Know:

 

Harry Belafonte, known for his smart and passionate civil rights activism and trailblazing path in the entertainment industry, has died.  The humanitarian and award-winning entertainer, who worked with the Kings of the civil rights movement and performed before royalty, made his transition Tuesday, April 25, at the age of 96. The cause of death was congestive heart failure, according to his long-time publicist, Ken Sunshine.   

He was born Harold George Bellanfantini, Jr., on March 1, 1927, to Jamaican parents, George, Sr. and Melvine, in Harlem. As his parents worked as a chef and housekeepers, young Harry was raised by a grandmother in Jamaica. He returned to New York to attend high school. Upon graduation, Harry joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. 

2. “Woke” Wars Bash Black Studies Course into Submission

Critical Race Theory Source:Getty

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

 

What You Need to Know:

 

The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations, and queer life.

 

In a statement on Monday, the College Board said the development committee and experts charged with authoring the Advanced Placement course “will determine the details of those changes over the next few months.”

 

The course gained national attention this winter when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said he would ban the course in his state because it pushed a political agenda.

3. Suffering from Endometriosis? Learn About the Serene Study

Vagina symbol on stethoscope with text ENDOMETRIOSIS.Endometriosis is a medical condition in which the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside of the uterus. Source:Getty

What You Need to Know: 

 

While endometriosis is a common condition, Black women often have difficulty getting diagnosed.

 

Endometriosis is a disease in which the endometrium—the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus or womb—is present outside of the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly occurs in the lower abdomen or pelvis, but it can appear anywhere in the body.

 

Symptoms of endometriosis include lower abdominal pain, pain with menstrual periods, pain with sexual intercourse, and difficulty getting pregnant. On the other hand, some women with endometriosis may not have any symptoms at all.

 

Endometriosis is a common health problem for women. Researchers think that at least 11% of women, or more than 6.5 million women in the U.S., have endometriosis.

4. Lizzo Brings Out Drag Artists During Tennessee Show

Lizzo Performs At The O2 Arena Source:Getty

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

 

What You Need to Know:

 

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning “Juice” singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

 

The law that was referenced is a restriction on “adult cabaret” by the Republican Governor of Tennessee. The bill restricts ” ladult cabaret performances” — which it defines to include “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers,” and “male or female impersonators.” The bill also bans the performances on both public property as well as “in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”

5. Black and Missing: Lacambria Deonshay Toomer

Lacambria Deonshay Toomer has been missing from Albany, Georgia since August 13, 2022. According to the 23-year-old’s family, her phone was last pinged in Dawson, Ga on 11th Avenue near some abandoned houses, and her Cash App card was used on August 15, 2022, at a gas station in Sasser, Ga.

Lacambria is 5′ 1″ tall, has black hair, and weighs 210 lbs.

Anyone with information on Lacambria’s disappearance should go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.

 

