Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Harry Belafonte: What a Life — Woke Wars Bash Black Studies — Lizzo Brings Out Drag Artists

1. Harry Belafonte: What a Life, What a Gift Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Harry Belafonte, known for his smart and passionate civil rights activism and trailblazing path in the entertainment industry, has died. The humanitarian and award-winning entertainer, who worked with the Kings of the civil rights movement and performed before royalty, made his transition Tuesday, April 25, at the age of 96. The cause of death was congestive heart failure, according to his long-time publicist, Ken Sunshine. He was born Harold George Bellanfantini, Jr., on March 1, 1927, to Jamaican parents, George, Sr. and Melvine, in Harlem. As his parents worked as a chef and housekeepers, young Harry was raised by a grandmother in Jamaica. He returned to New York to attend high school. Upon graduation, Harry joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II.

2. “Woke” Wars Bash Black Studies Course into Submission Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations, and queer life. In a statement on Monday, the College Board said the development committee and experts charged with authoring the Advanced Placement course “will determine the details of those changes over the next few months.” The course gained national attention this winter when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said he would ban the course in his state because it pushed a political agenda.

3. Suffering from Endometriosis? Learn About the Serene Study Source:Getty What You Need to Know: While endometriosis is a common condition, Black women often have difficulty getting diagnosed. Endometriosis is a disease in which the endometrium—the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus or womb—is present outside of the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly occurs in the lower abdomen or pelvis, but it can appear anywhere in the body. Symptoms of endometriosis include lower abdominal pain, pain with menstrual periods, pain with sexual intercourse, and difficulty getting pregnant. On the other hand, some women with endometriosis may not have any symptoms at all. Endometriosis is a common health problem for women. Researchers think that at least 11% of women, or more than 6.5 million women in the U.S., have endometriosis.

4. Lizzo Brings Out Drag Artists During Tennessee Show Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning “Juice” singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law. The law that was referenced is a restriction on “adult cabaret” by the Republican Governor of Tennessee. The bill restricts ” ladult cabaret performances” — which it defines to include “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers,” and “male or female impersonators.” The bill also bans the performances on both public property as well as “in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”