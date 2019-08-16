Angela Bassett , black actresses , black celebrity birthdays
Happy Birthday, Angela Bassett: 10 Times Angela Bassett Was Ageless

Posted 8 hours ago

1. All the beauty….

Source:Instagram

2. Radiant then, radiant now…

Source:Instagram

3. Pretty In Pink!

Source:PR Photos

4. The Vances steppin’ out. They are a grown and sexy duo.

Source:Instagram

5. Bow down!

Source:Instagram

6. Black and white – stylish and classic like the woman wearing it!

Source:Instagram

7. Bikini bawdy…..

Source:Instagram

8. Werk.This.Lewk

Source:Instagram

9. Angela is 61. Let that sink in.

Source:PR Photos

10. Angela looking fa-ab-bu-lous on “The Daily Show.”

