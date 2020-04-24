Gossip Round-Up: Tamar’s New Gig; ‘Black Panther”s Future; A New Celebrity Beef

We don’t know about you but we enjoy taking a break from all of the heavy headlines overtaking the news currently.
While we enjoy being informed, we also enjoy a bit of celebrity news and gossip. This week’s tea includes headlines from Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith, Tamar Braxton, Apollonia, and former child star Orlando Brown. We’ve also got an explosive rumor about Chadwick Boseman and the future of “Black Panther.”
Here are the hottest gossip headlines from this week below:
1. Cyntoia Brown calls out NetflixSource:Associated Press
Netflix is slated to drop a documentary about Cyntoia Brown but there’s one catch. She says she’s not involved.. READ MORE
2. Did Ne-yo call off his divorce?
“Break-up to make-up, that’s all we do” – well that’s what the rumor circuit is saying about Ne-Yo and his wife… READ MORE.
3. Chadwick Boseman Is Done With Wakanda
Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman is rumored to not be returning to the sequel of Black Panther. Cosmic Book News reports that there are speculations that Boseman is looking for a pay raise …READ MORE
4. Orlando Brown Goes On Scary Rant
Child star Orlando Brown, who has been in the news before for his erratic behavior, went on a tirade on his Instagram live claiming that several famous men assaulted him as a child; including… READ MORE.
5. Vanessa honors Kobe
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant should have been celebrating their 19th anniversary this year. Mrs. Bryant took to Instagram to share… READ MORE
6. Tamar’s got a new gig
If you’ve missed seeing Tamar Braxton on “The Real”, then you’ll be happy to hear she is returning to the small screen. This time she’s … READ MORE
7. Apollonia calls out Sheila E.
Things are not okay between Apollonia and Sheila E…. You just need to read what she had to say: READ MORE