Gossip Round-Up: Tamar’s New Gig; ‘Black Panther”s Future; A New Celebrity Beef

We don’t know about you but we enjoy taking a break from all of the heavy headlines overtaking the news currently.

While we enjoy being informed, we also enjoy a bit of celebrity news and gossip. This week’s tea includes headlines from Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith, Tamar Braxton, Apollonia, and former child star Orlando Brown. We’ve also got an explosive rumor about Chadwick Boseman and the future of “Black Panther.”

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER.

Here are the hottest gossip headlines from this week below:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.