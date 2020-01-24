Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (01/18-01/24)

Urban One Brands
Posted January 24, 2020
ATLANTA GEORGIA
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:12pm PST
Caught up with this one! Womb mate @tameramowrytwo! #sister,#sister
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on Jan 21, 2020 at 6:24am PST
I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b
A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jan 23, 2020 at 2:03am PST
I’d swipe right
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:39pm PST
Age Ain’t nothing but a number. In the words of my Husband “ Dreams don’t have expiration dates “
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:00am PST
My Heart Can’t Take It. #ClassicMoments ❤️
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:48pm PST
This 2020, anything is possible (it’s just all about how you set yourself up for success). I collaborated with @Amazon to share my favorite health and fitness gear! Check out everything I’m recommending to help you conquer 2020. www.amazon.com/serenawilliams #ad #amazonpartner
A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:00am PST
Luna. Styled by Luna
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 17, 2020 at 12:25am PST
adidas x IVY PARK E-comm takeover
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:01am PST
Mood: a whole shade tree 🌲 Skirt: @dolcegabbana Bag: @chanelofficial Shoes: @gianvitorossi Bodysuit: @zara Makeup: @whippedbykiara Hair: @sewjodie Haircare: @kenyamoorehair now at @sallybeauty
A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:06am PST