Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (01/18-01/24)

Posted January 24, 2020

1. Lance Gross Is The Selfie King

View this post on Instagram

ATLANTA GEORGIA

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

2. Tia and Tamera Spent Some Twin Time

3. Usain Bolt Is Going To Be A Dad!

4. Will Smith Did The #DollyPartonChallenge

View this post on Instagram

I’d swipe right

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

5. Mama Tina Rocks Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Line

6. Papa Russ And Lil Future

View this post on Instagram

My Heart Can’t Take It. #ClassicMoments ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

7. Serena Williams Showing Off Her Body

8. Luna Dressed Herself

View this post on Instagram

Luna. Styled by Luna

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

9. Beyonce In Ivy Park

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK E-comm takeover

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

10. Kenya Is Beautiful

