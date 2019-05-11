HomePhoto Galleries

#FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

Posted May 11, 2019

Crowd Moments

Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital

Fan love was in full effect for the Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration! Fans enjoyed performances by Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. Surprises included Karyn White, DJ Kool. Even Congresswoman Maxine Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock at the MGM National Harbor Friday night!

Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You!

Check out the best fan love moments and if you used the hashtag #TJMS25 you just might appear below!

1. Crowd Moments

Crowd Moments Source:Radio One Digital

May 10th, 2019: A sold-out crowd at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland dj kool tom joyner: one more time

23.

24.

25.

26.

View this post on Instagram

#tjms25

A post shared by JFire (@jaifire) on

27.

28.

View this post on Instagram

#TJMS25 @majicdc #DateNight 💗💗

A post shared by It’s Lynnea Doll 😘 (@mrsellenieb) on

29.

30.

31.

32.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU! #Tjms25

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

33.

