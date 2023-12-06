



In honor of the news that allegedly Ashanti and Nelly are excepting their first child together, we wanted to gather up a few other celebrity musicians that also have children together.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

There are many celebrities that cross industries when falling in love but others have built upon their common interest when choosing their partner for life. There are many Black musicians and musicians of color who have found love in the music and married their partner and/or had children with that partner. Continue scrolling to see our list below:

READ MORE:

Some Black Women Aren’t Allowed to Have a Preference | The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s

Trending on the Timeline: Gabrielle Union Discusses Being a Stepmother

Dwyane Wade On Trans Daughter Zaya: “I’m Afraid Every Moment She Leaves The House”

Michelle Obama Speaks On Sasha & Malia’s Adult Dating Lives: “Now They Are Bringing Grown Men Home”

Mama Tina Shares Sweet Photo Of Blue Ivy Rocking A Blow Out On The Beach For Her 10th Birtdhay

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Beyoncé Pose With Rumi and Blue In Houndstooth For the ‘Halls of Ivy’ Collection

Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Shows Off Music Potential By Covering Whitney Houston

Jada And Willow Smith Both Reveal They’ve Considered Getting A BBL In The Past

Serena William’s Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup Beat That Can’t Be Denied

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together was originally published on mymajicdc.com