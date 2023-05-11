Some Black Women Aren’t Allowed to Have a Preference | The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This week on The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan get into the family situation of Brian McKnight. Brian McKnight’s daughter Briana has settled the lawsuit between her and her estranged singer father.

Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about him denying his black family and publicly loving on his step-children, who are not black. Lore’l and Claudia weighed in on the comments Eboni K. Williams made when she interviewed Iyanla Vanzant about dating a bus driver. We are pretty sure you have heard about it by now. Both Lore’l and Claudia both agreed with Eboni K. Williams. She has the right to like who she likes. Of course Miss Lawrence joined The Undressing Room to talk about what we should be wearing this summer. They also spoke on a few hot topics.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@starringlorel

@claudiajordan