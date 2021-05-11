Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell may be the Grammy Award-winning singer we know and love, but she’s also a fashionista in her own right.
She’s gearing up to host this year’s Urban One Honors alongside award-winning journalist Roland Martin. She recently sat down with Hello Beautiful to chat about some of the fashions we can expect to see from her and her co-host.
She reveled in supporting African and African-American designers; and shared she’s wearing a piece from her friend Al Johnson that “looks like a party” as well as a simple black dress from Keirra Sheard’s line Eleven60.
This isn’t her first rodeo. Erica Campbell has a history of procuring specific looks that highlight her personal style.
We complied this gallery of some of her most fashionable moments. Take a look below.
1. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood 2016 luncheon.
2. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 34th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
3. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
4. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.
5. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
6. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
7. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell attend the 33rd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
8. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell at BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Bethel University on February 1, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota.
9. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Singer Erica Campbell arrives at the 32nd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell attends the 4th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event held at Greystone Manor.
11. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell poses backstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
12. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell attends the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at The Orleans Arena.
13. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell attends the 13th Neighborhood Awards at Philips Arena presented by Steve Harvey.
14. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards Nomination Announcement, in Los Angeles, California, on January 9, 2020.
15. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell attends the 17th Annual GRAMMY Foundation Legacy Concert ‘Lean On Me: A Celebration of Music and Philanthropy’ held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
16. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Singer Erica Campbell attend 2019 Black Love Summit at Mason Fine Art Gallery on July 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
17. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends The Blend Launch And Screening Event Presented By Collaborative Effort Entertainment at the Harmony Gold Preview House and Theater on September 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
18. Erica CampbellSource:WENN
Erica Campbell performs at BET’s 2014 Celebration Of Gospel event held at the Orpheum Theatre.
19. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends TV One’s “We’re The Campbells” Special Screening at Harmony Gold Theatre on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
20. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Singer Erica Campbell visits Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 26, 2019 in Universal City, California.