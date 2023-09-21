Earth, Wind & Fire Day: 10 Best Cover Versions Of “September”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“Do you remember the 21st night of September?”

If someone happens to asks you this at some point today, please don’t be alarmed: it’s Earth, Wind & Fire Day!

The legendary funk/soul band’s 1978 hit, “September,” is officially being recognized today by fans everywhere for the opening line of the song that just so happens to coincide with today’s date. R&B fans everywhere are sure to be “chasin’ the clouds away” tonight with their souls singing in the key of ringing hearts, dancing the night away on this glorious September night — the first official day of fall, no less!

Adding even more incentive to celebrate, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson officially made today “Earth, Wind & Fire Day” earlier this summer after local residents unofficially have been commemorating the day for well over a decade.

Have fun tonight, Windy City!

RELATED: Taylor Swift Cover Of Earth, Wind And Fire’s Song Makes Black Twitter Mad

While nothing will ever replace the original “September,” a Library of Congress-recognized classic that topped Billboard’s R&B chart (then called “US Hot Soul Singles”) and also landed in the top 10 on the Hot 100, we can always appreciate a good cover version. Since the song’s original run began in 1978, many recording artists in the decades since have bravely stepped up to the plate to record their own rendition of the funky fan fave. Sure, not all have been received well — sorry, Taylor Swift! (see RELATED LINK above) — but a good handful are definitely sure to make the guys of EWF proud. Some kept it closer to the classic, while others took the song in a completely different direction that we actually ended up enjoying.

Take a look below at 10 of the best covers versions of “September” made in tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. Feel free to let us know if we missed any, and make sure to dance the night away on this beautiful “21st night of…” well, you get the drift: