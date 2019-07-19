CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Earth, Wind & Fire Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

Leave a comment
Earth, Wind And Fire Perform At Fillmore Miami Beach

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A big honor for legendary R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The group is among the 2019 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, announced Thursday (July 18). Other honorees include pop singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, 11-time Grammy-winning symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and “Sesame Street.”

The public television educational mainstay is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. “Sesame Street” is the first television program to receive the honor.

All honorees will be celebrated at the 42nd annual ceremony in Washington, which will be broadcasted a week later on CBS.

Source: New York Post

 

Earth, Wind & Fire Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Earth Wind & Fire

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close