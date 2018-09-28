Top Of The Morning: ‘Let’s Kick This Friday In The Head!’

Friday is Tom’s favorite day! Damon Williams is in the funny chair and we’re throwing it back to the Earth Wind & Fire sky show in 1999. It was recorded the night before because they were in L.A and Tom knew nobody would want to wake up at 3 a.m.! The performance was so much fun, the energy was high, and Verdine White’s hair stayed in tact on what Sybil says was the “hottest day ever!”
