Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 2 Recap

Published on April 3, 2023

When we say that Dreamville Fest 2023 owes us NOTHING… we really mean it!

With the sun shining, day 2 of Raleigh’s premiere music festival kicked off with a bang. With performances by Reuben Vincent, Jordan Ward, Cozz, Baby Tate, Ayra Starr, Mario, Waka Flocka Flame, Bas, JID, Summer Walker, and Burna Boy, the energy was at an all-time high. We also had the added bonus of special guests Travis Porter, 6lack and Rapsody to get the crowd jumping!

And, as always, we closed things out with Dreamville’s head honcho J. Cole performing his hits. However, he was not alone this year as he welcomed the one and only Drake as a special guest. And as if THAT wasn’t enough, Drake brought some guests himself, including GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Lil Wayne!

Needless to say, it’s going to be hard to top this year’s festival… but we can’t wait until 2024’s fest!

Check out highlights from day 2 of Dreamville Fest in our gallery below!

