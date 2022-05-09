HomeSports

CASSIUS Gems: WNBA Baller DiDi Richards’ Hottest Instagram Photos

Harlem's Fashion Row - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

DiDi Richards isn’t just one of the most promising young WNBA talents, but now she’s a certified model.

The Baylor product will be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition2022 alongside fellow WNBA players Storm guard Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper, Breanna Stewart, and Nneka Ogwumike. Aside from her ultimate goal of dominating in the WNBA, it was also a goal of hers to be featured in Sports Illustrated.

“It’s been a dream my entire life, so it’s crazy to be featured, especially after my first year in the WNBA, and to be a part with the other players,” Richards says. “It was very humbling. My emotions were all over the place. I was like, ‘Am I even supposed to be here?’”

Richards, who’s 23-years-old and plays for the New York Liberty, isn’t just a pretty face in SI and a talented baller; she’s also looking to expand her brand and explore design and fashion, which might even lead to her own clothing line. The WNBA has been encouraging its players to branch out lately, whether it comes to coaching jobs, playing overseas, and more.

“I think they are doing a great job of encouraging us to tap into different spaces,” she says. “It’s all empowering. I am happy to be able to tap into different spaces in the world and succeed in them like I do on the court.”

But now that Richards is showing out in Sports Illustrated check out some of her hottest Instagram shots below:

1. Year 2 loading…

2. Practice, Practice, Practice

3. All smiles

4. Just a peek

5. All dressed up

6. Game Ready

7. Poolside vibes

8. Kicks on point

9.

10. Cozy girl

11. Feeling blue

12.

13. Tanning time

14. While on vacation

15. Blue Tint

16.

17.

