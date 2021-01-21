DaniLeigh Drops “Yellow Bone” Track, Black Twitter Says Her Paper Bag Test Song Is Trash

DaniLeigh might be attached romantically to one of the biggest Hip-Hop acts in DaBaby, but that isn’t a shield for the heavy amount of criticism she’s currently faced with at the moment. After releasing and then taking down a new song titled “Yellow Bone,” fans on Twitter are tearing apart her struggle paper bag test track to the finest of lightskint bits.
Via Instagram, the so-called “Dominican Monroe” posted a video on Instagram featuring the new track with the caption in all caps, “YELLOW BONE THATS WHAT HE WANT” and then fired back at detractors by adding, “[W]hy I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies ?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y’all so sensitive & take it personal .. gahhhh dam.”
After removing the track from her page but not before all the gossip sites and pages copied and pasted, reaction to the song and its ill-advised intentions began to crop up on Twitter in droves. As it stands, it is well known that many people who hail from the Dominican Republic do consider themselves Black and we can assume DaniLeigh identifies as such too.
That said, she has to realize that as a light-skinned woman that the tone dear usage of “Yellow Bone” is already drawing a line in the sand and promotes an already contentious divide even further. Given all the chatter on Twitter at the moment, one can expect that DaniLeigh and her team are doing some high-level damage control and a thin apology should be floating about any day now.
For now, DaniLeigh is catching some monumental slander on those Twitter streets and we’ve got the reactions below.
1.
Dani Leigh: pic.twitter.com/jyaGUFiUNp— R$ (@xxoorita) January 21, 2021
2.
“Ayo play that new Dani Leigh song” pic.twitter.com/0Kq1w01sCH— maemae (@maeisoverparty) January 21, 2021
3.
It's the fact that Dani Leigh not even black💀 pic.twitter.com/meugllYkvZ— A r a | Akata-Ish (@MochaMara) January 21, 2021
4.
The gag is, Da Baby’s BM is more talented than Dani Leigh pic.twitter.com/MNo5JhfS2x— tori. ✨ (@stylishlytori) January 21, 2021
5.
Dani Leigh made a song for light skin women but her parents look like this. She wanna be a negro so baddd😭 pic.twitter.com/GNvivTsPUe— Frantzisca🇭🇹 (@Frantifaine) January 21, 2021
6.
Please don’t compare Dani Leigh’s trash song to Beyoncé’s Brownskin Girl. One is a song about how brownskin women are beautiful, the other is a song saying he wants a yellow bone. They are not the same. Plus her song sounds horrible.— Devin 🐺 (@GeauxDevin) January 21, 2021
7.
Dani Leigh had to SING it, AND post it and she never once stopped and thought her song was trash... and that’s a problem my guy pic.twitter.com/lhyYb78wmt— Tee🧷🤍 (@teebaby_igg) January 21, 2021
8.
9.
Dani Leigh is not a yellow bone she is a snow possum. Another Afro Latino with no Afro. pic.twitter.com/vKmkXSwnju— muse. (@j0_vintage) January 21, 2021
10.
dani leigh nipples is pink i really need her to keep her mouth shut— LB (@lnbshr) January 21, 2021
11.
Dani Leigh lost me with that "Yellow Bone" song. Yall still makin songs that enforce colorism and fetishization of light skinned ppl in 2021? Being Light Skinned is NOT a personality trait, and sad to say, it's honestly all some of yall got, which is tragic. #DoBetter— Missy was on the LIIIVE JaQuel!!🙄🥒 (@Uri_Mercury) January 21, 2021
12.
Dani Leigh has convinced herself and Dababy that she is a yellow bone. pic.twitter.com/lswS5WmS8E— L E X 💎 (@iamlexstylz) January 21, 2021
13.
y’all refuse to gate keep blackness now we gotta deal with delusional bitches like dani leigh— jeffrika bezos (@CALLHERDIARA) January 21, 2021
14.
Actual light skin Black girls are about to be getting dragged for the next 3-5 business days because of Dani leigh non singing ass. pic.twitter.com/oN1KUzLbkW— _Kyanna_ (@Bronxdiva1) January 21, 2021
15.
dani leigh ain’t shit. y’all ain’t shit for making excuses for her either— ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) January 21, 2021
16.
Dani Leigh really being forced on us while Sevyn Streeter, Justin Skye, & Teyana Taylor are overworking to he heard...... pic.twitter.com/jXR0wW11Av— 🇭🇹 (@EPierre_Libra93) January 21, 2021
17.
Dani Leigh and Tory Lanez supporters just ruined my day🙄 it was a lovely Chloe Bailey Thursday and here they come messin it up.— sasha washa (@_sashajackson) January 21, 2021
18.
did dani leigh really make a song called yellow bone? the SHACKLES pic.twitter.com/rxnJgwnLhl— kalila 🦋 (@kalila_sanaa) January 21, 2021
19.
Dani Leigh made that song towards Da Baby's baby momma and she knows she did. But she wanna throw that dumb ass 'skin positivity' bitch no you're colorist. Atp go to hell. Disrespectfully. And take Da baby I'm tired of the remixes and dumb ass flow. pic.twitter.com/YuW97uo6LJ— Bland._.martini (@queen_josie19) January 21, 2021
20.
Dani Leigh called me a ugly Haitian in 5th grade, so no she doesn’t get to claim blackness all of a sudden.— Gia (@madamxandre) January 21, 2021