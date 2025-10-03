Listen Live
Photo Galleries

Couples We Love: The Obamas!

Published on October 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024

Source: Anadolu / Getty

On a beautiful Chicago day, October 3rd, 1992, a bond forged between a driven community organizer with a vision and a brilliant lawyer from the South Side. That promise between Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson became a love story that would resonate with Black families everywhere. Their journey began not in the halls of power, but on the familiar streets of Chicago, built on a foundation of shared dreams, deep respect, and the kind of laughter that fills a home.

From their early days to the White House, their connection was their strength. We watched them navigate the world stage while raising two intelligent, graceful Black daughters, Malia and Sasha. We saw ourselves in their partnership—the supportive glances, the inside jokes, the way they held each other up. They showed us all that a Black love could be a powerful force for change while still being a source of private joy and strength. His steady coolness was perfectly matched by her undeniable fire and grace.

Related Stories

Their love story is our story. It’s a testament to the power of a partnership grounded in shared roots and a deep commitment to uplifting our community. They represent the fulfillment of our ancestors’ wildest dreams, a symbol of Black excellence and enduring love. As they celebrate another year, their journey continues to inspire us. It’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when love, purpose, and Black joy lead the way, creating a legacy that strengthens and inspires generations to come.

1. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama at his 2009 Inauguration

2. Barack & Michelle Obama Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner

3. Barack & Michelle Obama Kennedy Center Honors 2016

4. Barack & Michelle Obama Are The Most Stylish Couple To Ever Be In The White House

5. President Obama Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll 2016

6. We Just Love The Obamas

7. Barack & Michelle Obama Hosting A State Dinner

Barack & Michelle Obama Hosting A State Dinner

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama smile at each other as they wait to greet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at the North Portico of the White House as they arrive for a state dinner, Tuesday, April 28, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

8. Barack And Michelle Obama Attend Portrait Unveiling At Nat’l Portrait Gallery

9. Barack & Michelle Obama G20 Summit Day One

10. Barack & Michelle Obama Are Our Forever President And First Lady

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Health

Black Men And Razor Bumps: Why They Happen & How To Finally Fix Them

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
27 Items
Style & Fashion

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Joins The Cast Of Why Did I Get Married Again? — And Fans Are Ready

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close