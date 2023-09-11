Black America Web
Celebs Who Came Out to Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

Published on September 11, 2023

Sergio Hudson - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Beloved designer Sergio Hudson showed his newest Collection 12 at New York Fashion Week and the celebs were in the house!  Hudson has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama in the iconic eggplant look at President Biden’s inauguration, Keke Palmer, who he recently called his modern muse, most recently Vice President Kamala Harris, and the list goes on and on.

Hudson was recently named ‘Designer of the Year’ by Essences Magazine’s Best in Black Fashion Awards, recognizing revolutionary Black creatives and their contributions.

Everyone from June Ambrose, to Jenna Lyons were sitting in the audience waiting to get first the glimpse of the new looks Hudson premiered and all while looking super rich (because they are).  Check out pictures of all of the celebrities that attended the show, plus a video of the final runway looks below.

 

1. Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

2. Tamron Hall at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty

Tamron Hall attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

3. June Ambrose at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

June Ambrose attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

4. Jordyn Woods at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty

Jordyn Woods attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

5. Marisai Martin at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty

Marsai Martin attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

6. Coco Jones at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Coco Jones attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

7. Danielle Brooks at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

8. Gizelle Bryant at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Gizelle Bryant attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

9. Carolina Wanga at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Caroline Wanga attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

10. Jenna Lyons at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Jenna Lyons attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

11. Susan Kelechi Watson & Yvonne Orji at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji attend the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

12. Tierra Johnson at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Tierra Johnson attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

13. Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii, and Kimora Lee Simmons at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii, and Kimora Lee Simmons attend the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023

14. Sergio Hudson at his 2023 NYFW Show

Sergio Hudson - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Source:Getty

Designer Sergio Hudson on the runway at his New York Fashion Week show 2023

