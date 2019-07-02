Celebs Rocking Braids On Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Gianna Iman, you are a true gift. It is an honor to be your mommy! I have a deep agape love for you like nothing I’ve EVER felt before. Everything about your sweet spirit is beautiful. You have taught me patience & made me look at life in a different light. This Mother’s Day is my 1st of many, and I feel blessed beyond measure to be the one who God chose to bring you in to this world. Thank you Jesus! ❤️🙏🏾 HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all of the mommy’s 💐