Celebs Rocking Braids On Instagram
Posted 2 hours ago
1. Rihanna
View this post on Instagram
reppin 🇧🇧 and the whole #WestIndies
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
2. Jada Pinkett Smith
View this post on Instagram
Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex😚✨
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on
3. Nia Long
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on
5. LeToya Luckett
View this post on Instagram
Gianna Iman, you are a true gift. It is an honor to be your mommy! I have a deep agape love for you like nothing I’ve EVER felt before. Everything about your sweet spirit is beautiful. You have taught me patience & made me look at life in a different light. This Mother’s Day is my 1st of many, and I feel blessed beyond measure to be the one who God chose to bring you in to this world. Thank you Jesus! ❤️🙏🏾 HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all of the mommy’s 💐
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on
6. Monica
7. Tia Mowry
View this post on Instagram
All white on this spring day for a special friend :)
A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on
8. Cynthia Bailey
View this post on Instagram
i’m here Columbus. let’s talk🎤 #guestspeaker #ladieswhoprep #hivawareness #blackgirlmagic #blackgirls #knowledgeispower
A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on
9. Kandi Burruss
View this post on Instagram
Put your back into @todd167! 🤣🤣🤣
A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on
10. Tiny
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating my big sister @michellerich46 today!!! I can’t thank this woman enough for all the love & support she’s giving me my entire life!! She took me everywhere with her as a kid. She would kick yo ass about me too..fr!!! Thank you sis for all that you do!! Praying you are Blessed with many more birthdays days!! Love you to the moon & back!! #BloodSisters #ItsYourBirthday #NoMakeupFaceAss 👑🥰🥳🎊🎉🎂
A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on
11. Kelly Rowland
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on
- Discuss
- Get Inspired
- Get Polling
- Get Support
- https://blackamericaweb.com/134199/marvin-gaye-is-the-peoples-choice-for-top-rb-male/
- https://blackamericaweb.com/136368/whitney-houston-your-choice-for-top-rb-female/
- Learn WordPress.com
- Theme Showcase
- WordPress Planet
- WordPress.com News
- Your Favorite Love Song