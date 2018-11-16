Celebs React To The Death Of Kim Porter On Instagram
Posted 7 hours ago
1. Ludacris Remembers His Friend
2. Usher Is Devastated
Gone Too Soon I would have hugged you more, we would have laughed more, I would have smiled more, I would have held your hand, I would have told you I love and appreciate you more, I would have told you how proud of you I was, I would have told you what you mean to me and my family, I would have enjoyed our friendship more, and I would never thought we’d be saying goodbye so soon. I love you Kim Porter my Big Sister....Miss you already. My heart is heavy but I understand the mystery of life and overstand that every beginning has an end. My love goes out to the entire family in this difficult time. Til we meet again..I love you and I’m proud of you Kim. God must have needed you more. #RipKimporter #Gonetoosoon #RIP 💔
3. Rihanna Sends Her Love
this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp
4. Kandi Is Praying For Her Family
5. Tyrese Is In Shock
Father God.... Damn this hurts.... This one I just don’t understand I can’t even believe I’m posting this right now...... Kim Porter literally the sweetest and nicest person you could of ever known...... I’m hurting for family, her children, I’m hurting for our brother Sean.... Damn this hurts... Let’s all start praying our most sincere prayers right now and cover this family in Jesus name...... Father God I love you but this one I just don’t understand RIH ( rest in heaven Lady KP..) 🙏💔
6. Lance Gross Sends His Prayers
7. Tiny Remembers Her Sweet Friend
Man I am super sad to hear about the loss of @ladykp she was a very sweet, amazing woman & mother. Although I didn’t see her much I considered her as a friend. So devastating to be writing this about such a young mom!! Pls keep her kids & her family up lifted in prayer! You will truly be missed.. May your beautiful soul R.I.H 👑💔
8. Toya Is At A Loss For Words
9. Fab Says Rest In Paradise
10. Nicki’s Heart Is Broken
11. Kevin Hart Sends His Love
RIP Kim....Your were a beautiful person inside and out. My prayers go out to the entire family. @diddy you & your family are loved by so many...You are God's child and he will see u and ur entire family thru this. Stay strong man....Nothing but love for u.
12. Missy Is Praying For Kim’s Babies
My heart aches for Kim Porters children😥 Dear Lord give them strength to lean on each other😥😞 Kim loved her kids with all her might... She was so PROUD of them & they LOVE their mother so much😞Prayers for Justin also she was like a 2nd mom to him & prayers for @diddy & @officialalbsure during this difficult time... for those that know you Kim will always remember your SMILE & LAUGH & KIND HEART🙏🏾💔
13. Meek Mill Is Praying
PRAYERS UP FOR THE COMBS FAMILY 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RIPKP
14. Porsha Wishes Peace For Kim And Her Family
15. The Game Sends His Love
I know you’re somewhere in shambles @diddy so I want to send you all my love brother & wish you & the family peace in your time of grief. Kim was a beautiful soul in & out & I am completely shocked by the news of her passing. My most sincerest condolences to @quincy, @kingcombs & the girls I’m so sorry for your loss... we really lost a REAL ONE 🙏🏾
16. Nas Sends His Condolences
