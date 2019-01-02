Celebs Celebrate New Years!

Posted 7 hours ago

1. Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Announce They’re Expecting Another Baby!

2. Beyonce Wishes Everyone A “Beautiful 2019”

Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝

3. Tony Braxton Is Ready For Her New Beginning

4. Phaedra Parks Posted A Selfie

Happy 2019 💥

5. And A New Man!

2019 we are ready ❣️

6. Porsha Wishes Everyone An Amazing Year

7. Tyrese Is Ready For 2019!

8. Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Top 9 Photos Of 2018!

Top nine 2018! Babies babies babies

9. Kenya Moore Shares A NYE Photo Of Her Baby Girl

10. The Wades Are Ready For 2019

