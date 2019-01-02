Celebs Celebrate New Years!

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
View this post on Instagram Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019 A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 1, 2019 at 6:44pm PST
View this post on Instagram Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:45pm PST
View this post on Instagram Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice... but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year 🥂 A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Jan 1, 2019 at 11:37am PST
View this post on Instagram Happy 2019 💥 A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jan 1, 2019 at 1:55pm PST
View this post on Instagram 2019 we are ready ❣️ A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:44pm PST
View this post on Instagram ❤️🎉 My we all be loved the right way, supported the right way, sexed the right way, and blessed abundantly all through 2019 & beyond 🔥🔥 #HNY #MyBooskies #Friends #RealLove A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Jan 1, 2019 at 9:22am PST
View this post on Instagram They say there are two great days in a person’s life — the day we are born and the day we discover why! Happy new YOU year..... Father God, I rededicate my life to you. Gods doing a new thing, get ready for overflow! I’m so blessed to see another birthday the big 40! Unbearable favor from the Lord I welcome you, I love you and I trust you with my life and all that you have already done that ONLY has my name on it... Out with the old 2018..... in with the new 2019.... #Amen...... A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Dec 30, 2018 at 5:24pm PST
View this post on Instagram Top nine 2018! Babies babies babies A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 29, 2018 at 3:39am PST
View this post on Instagram I love you so much it hurts. My NYE resolution is to always protect you, love you, and be the best example of a woman I can possibly be for you. I will be the mother to you I always wanted. You are my life. I love you, mommy 💕 @thebrooklyndaly #brooklyndaly #love #family #baby #unconditionallove #forever A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 31, 2018 at 7:39am PST
View this post on Instagram 2019 Miami Vice ❤💜🧡💚💛💙💗 📸 by @aprilbellephotos A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jan 1, 2019 at 9:57am PST
