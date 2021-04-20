Hey Taurus fam — it’s your season!

Starting from April 20 and ending on May 20, those that rep the Earth sign, one symbolized by a bull no less, take over with a serene energy and love for the finer things in life. Actually, that pretty much sounds like a dead-on description of some famous Taurus celebs that come to mind, including the soulful spirit of jazz legend Duke Ellington all the way to the rock-hard stature and nature of wrestler-turned-Highest-Paid-Hollywood-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Yeah…The Scorpion King deserves all his creds!

Take a look at our Celebrity Zodiac: Taurus gallery, and see if you can spot some of those same strong and stable personality traits in this list of actors, actresses, athletes, politicians, comedians, “It Girls,” soul legends and a certain pop music Queen by the name of Janet Jackson.

1. Byron Allen Source:Getty If we’re talking bold Taurus energy, it doesn’t get any bolder than Entertainment Studios Inc. founder Byron Allen. Multimillion-dollar mogul and funnyman alike, Allen is a polarizing figure when it comes to Black men in media.

2. Cam Newton Source:Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Getty Images American football star Cam Newton is as charismatic as they come when taking about our Taurus folk. No matter where he plays, whether alongside the Patriots or the Panthers, his skills as a quarterback come second to none.

3. Carla Hall Source:Getty Taurus nature is said to be “slow and steady,” and that makes sense when considering Top Chef‘s own Carla Hall. Divine dishes take a little extra time to prepare, and the master courses that Hall used to whip up on her cooking talk show The Chew had be the work of a Taurus.

4. Cedric the Entertainer Source:MotorCity Casino When it comes to comedy, Taurus people are said to be lowkey with their jovial appeal. When it comes to the comedy of Cedric the Entertainer, his jokes are slick enough to pass over your head, only to understand & laugh about them even harder days later. A true Taurean, indeed.

5. Chris Brown Source:Radio 1 Digital Those that rep the Taurus zodiac appreciate the finer things in life, and with songs like “Fine China” to his name, in addition to his real-life lavish lifestyle, Chris Brown couldn’t be anything else other than a Taurus. Salute.

6. Chris Paul Source:Getty Protective nature goes hand-in-hand for a Taurus, and NBA vet Chris Paul can attest to that as it plays out for him both as a leading point guard on his given NBA team and as a loyal dad to his growing family. Definitely nothing like a Taurean dad!

7. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty Just as powerful of a figure in the civil rights movement as her late husband Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the lovely Mrs. Coretta Scott King always embodied strong-as-a-bull energy at all aspects of her life. That mission for African-American equality that she fought for until the end still lives on today.

8. Darius Rucker Source:WENN Once lead vocalist of the popular ’90s band Hootie & the Blowfish, Darius Rucker tapped into his need as a Taurus to be independent and launch a solo career as a record-breaking Black country star. Who could blame him?

9. Dennis Rodman Source:WENN Creative energy is second nature for a Taurus, and the many hairstyles alone over the years when it came to Bulls legend Dennis Rodman made for enough proof to tell that he’s a Taurus through and through. He might even be the mascot!

10. Duke Ellington Source:Getty Jazz icon Duke Ellington possessed a special ambition in order to lead a jazz orchestra on a journey to set standards in music while simultaneously spearheading it all as a Black man in 1920s America. Taurus people can surely relate to that sense of mental tenacity.

11. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Source:Getty Taureans are known to possess a sense of balance, or we guess in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s case balancing multiple careers. He seamlessly dives back and forth into his pro wrestling persona, while also taking Hollywood by storm in a highly lucrative way with ease.

12. George Lopez Source:Getty The Taurus approach to comedy, which can oftentimes borderline on dry humor, is stand-up all-star George Lopez to a tee. Definitely not a bad quality to possess when delivered the way this Latin King of Comedy always brings it.

13. Grace Jones Source:Splash News A icon in the world of music and fashion alike, Grace Jones is the epitome of that luxurious knack for taste and art that’s become synonymous with being a Taurus. Heard you, Queen!

14. Janet Jackson Source:client provided We could spend days telling you about the amazingness that is Janet Jackson, but many of her fellow Taurus troopers could already spot that from their shared personality of being perfectionists. Looking back at the Queen of Pop’s career over the past 40 years and counting, that trait sure does prove to pay off.

15. Kandi Burruss Source:Nigel Degraff Being able to lead is a Taurus trait for sure, and Kandi Burruss has been displaying that energy throughout her whole career. From singing lead on some of Xscape’s classic hits from the ’90s to vying for “center Peach” status on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Kandi is a top tier Taurus.

16. Karrueche Tran Source:Getty Moving on from “famous girlfriend” status into being seen as a well-respected actress with her work on the hit TNT series Claws, Karrueche Tran made Taurus people proud by activating that innate sense of hard work. Truck on, Tran!

17. Katherine Jackson Source:Getty Those lucky enough to claim Taurus also share an unconditional sense of being dedicated, which is easily a good way to describe The Jackson clan matriarch Katherine Jackson. We saw her nurturing spirit come out over the years with the Jackson children and grandchildren alike, which can be easily be credited to those zodiac traits she possesses.

18. Kevin Garnett Source:Getty His career on the court showed a sense of ambition that proved Kevin Garnett was fit to represent for the Taureans of the world. His bull-like nature as a legendary NBA power forward just further cemented that energy.

19. Lovie Smith Source:Getty You may have noticed that your Taurus friends are big on honesty, which comes as second nature for a legendary football coach like Lovie Smith. Who else will tell it to you like it is better than coach?

20. Mayor Cory Booker Source:NewsOne Now Cory Booker being one one of Trump’s main opposers on many occasions, showed off his Taurus persona even if he didn’t know it. Going against authority, especially those with policies that feel like a waste of time, is such a Taurus thing to do.

21. Minister Louis Farrakhan Source:Getty The leadership skills that help Minister Louis Farrakhan spearhead the Nation Of Islam are very much Taurus traits. That sense to challenge authority and also to maintain consistency also play a part in building his powerful personal as well.

22. Ray Lewis Source:Getty You don’t have to look at the bold NFL career of two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis to see how much of a Taurus he is, especially since his strong bone structure resembles that of a stern bull as well ironically.

23. Ron Washington Source:Getty MLB player-turned-coach Ron Washington possesses the wisdom of both performing in the game and leading a team to victory in one, giving off major Taurus vibes. Actually, are we seeing a trend that Taureans make the best coaches?

24. Sommore Source:Richmond Funny Bone Comedy is a thing that comes easily to Taurus people, and in the case of The Queens Of Comedy standout Sommore that proved to be a given. Her whole career has been a boastful banter of hilarious Taurus energy, and we’ve loved every bit of it.

25. Stevie Wonder Source:Getty Even if he can’t see the world the way we do, R&B pioneer Stevie Wonder is a Taurus of the highest order in that he took that trait of hard work and completely used it to overcome many adversities. A king in every bit of the word.

26. Sugar Ray Leonard Source:Getty For the 20 years that boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard competed professionally, he proved to be a polarizing figure that made his Taurus affiliation not too surprising. Every punch, every jab asserted his persistent Taurean nature and help cement his legacy as a champ to be valued for generations to come.